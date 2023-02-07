Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 891,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

