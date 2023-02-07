QITMEER NETWORK Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $490,377.30 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.750274 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $500,673.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

