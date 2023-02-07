QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $160.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.41.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average is $125.45. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

