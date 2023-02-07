QuarkChain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.06 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $61.06 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.



QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

