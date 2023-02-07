RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.85.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
