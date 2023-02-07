Rarible Price Tops $2.35 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00010090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $487,553.47 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00443894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.55 or 0.29404329 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00419399 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

