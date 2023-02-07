RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $860.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

