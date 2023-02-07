Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $156.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

