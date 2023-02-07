Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday.

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €39.12 ($42.06). 1,433,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.84.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

