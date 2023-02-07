Ripio Credit Network Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $16,036.22 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00050188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00226960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

