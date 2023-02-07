Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.40.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

RCI.B stock opened at C$65.92 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.53 and a twelve month high of C$80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66. The firm has a market cap of C$33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.