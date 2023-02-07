Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PREKF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PREKF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

