Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $39,785.33 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Rune token can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00008719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $39,785.33 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00443251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,829.94 or 0.29361721 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00419623 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.85861071 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

