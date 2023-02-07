Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $122,873.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,681,653.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,768. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 603.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,700,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

