Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $122,873.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,681,653.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.
- On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75.
- On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.
- On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25.
Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,768. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 603.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,700,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.