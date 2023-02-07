Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $10.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $32,134,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 2,591,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.