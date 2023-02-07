Sapphire Price Hits $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and $31,161.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.71 or 0.07225245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00089332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00030092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00064655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

