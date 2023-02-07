Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. 953,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

