Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 202,722 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. 1,579,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.