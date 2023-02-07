Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

ABC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.07. The company had a trading volume of 330,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.10. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,023,577 shares of company stock worth $994,401,328. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

