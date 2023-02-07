Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 25,849 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 416,091 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 1,166,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

