Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 80.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.85. 1,819,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

