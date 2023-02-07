Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 9,878 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Leidos worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. 146,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

