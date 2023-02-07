Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

CTVA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. 1,436,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.