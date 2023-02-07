SBB Research Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 511,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

