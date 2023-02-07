SBB Research Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,751 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after purchasing an additional 413,987 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 252,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,447. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.