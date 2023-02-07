Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,122. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.