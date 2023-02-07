Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $978,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 445,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

