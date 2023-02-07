Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,565 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.48. The company had a trading volume of 863,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

