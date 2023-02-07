Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 72.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. 49,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,933. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

