Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 31,893 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 6,717,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,393,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

