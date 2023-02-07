ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $115,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. ESG Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total value of $322,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,453.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total transaction of $322,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,453.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,856 shares of company stock worth $29,625,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NOW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.75. 406,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.42. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

