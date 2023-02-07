ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 87,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 63,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Institutional Trading of ShiftPixy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the period.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

