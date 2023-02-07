Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 3.1%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.05 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.32). Approximately 291,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 382,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.33).

Sosandar Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of £58.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

