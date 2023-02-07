SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,757. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $28.85.

