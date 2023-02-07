Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,001,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 594,906 shares.The stock last traded at $67.02 and had previously closed at $65.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

