Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $112.99. 4,116,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

