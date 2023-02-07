Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.34.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

