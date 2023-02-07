STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Cap of $134.07 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $134.07 million and approximately $579,703.31 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

