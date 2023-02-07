Steven L. Wentzel Sells 4,680 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.43. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.