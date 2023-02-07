StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.12.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
