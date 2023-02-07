StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 467,395 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,961,000 after buying an additional 427,750 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 230,432 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

