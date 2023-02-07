StockNews.com Downgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Hold

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,133 shares of company stock valued at $684,495. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $19,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

