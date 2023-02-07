StockNews.com Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Investar Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Investar stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Investar has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Investar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Investar
Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investar (ISTR)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.