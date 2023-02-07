StockNews.com Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Investar has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Investar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

