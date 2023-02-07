StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

