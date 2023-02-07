StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Trading Down 1.6 %

VJET opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

