StockNews.com Upgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to “Hold”

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

NYSE:UDR traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,853. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

