Streamr (DATA) Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $35.18 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

