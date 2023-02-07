Strong One Day Volume Reaches $55,978.31 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00028473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $903,946.87 and approximately $55,978.31 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00438688 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.48 or 0.29059481 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00422724 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

