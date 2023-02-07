Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 15.18% 7.45% 0.36%

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus price target of $175.50, suggesting a potential upside of 853.29%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.01 $2.95 billion N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $36.62 billion 1.58 $4.54 billion $0.92 9.13

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units. The Leasing segment provides leasing services that include equipment, operating, leveraged, and aircraft operating leases. The Securities segment offers financial products, investment consultation and administration services to individual and corporate customers. The Consumer Finance segment handles domestic credit card business, consumer loans and loan guarantee businesses. The company was founded on December 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

