Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.09.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,885. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.6 %
TDOC stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
