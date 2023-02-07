Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,885. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

